Six Avon Lake athletes signed official letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.
Justin Wirtz (track) and Abby Schillinger (lacrosse) committed to NCAA Division I schools in UC Berkeley and the University of Detroit Mercy, respectively.
Nick Bockelman (baseball, Ohio Dominican), Arianna Negron (women’s basketball, Lake Erie College), Aidan Schoop (baseball, University of Findlay) and Paige Schwark (softball, Lander University) were also recognized.
Wirtz was named an All-American in the discus after finishing sixth at the New Balance Outdoor National meet in North Carolina. To get there, Wirtz also finished fourth in the same event at the state meet.
Facing his senior season, Wirtz is relieved to have his college decision out of the way. His final choices came down to UC Berkeley, Oregon and Kent State among others.
“I can relax during the season (now),” Wirtz said. “It’s just going to make the rest of the year fun. Definitely (want to make it to) that state meet and possibly (become) a state champion.”
Negron is coming off a successful junior year with the Shoregals basketball team. Last season, the No. 3 Shoregals upset top-seeded Olmsted Falls in the Division I, Elyria District championship game. Negron said she was looking at Tiffin, Sienna Heights (MI) and Ohio Dominican, but that nothing compared to Lake Erie.
“It feels like all the weight that’s been on my shoulders is off,” Negron said. “At first, junior year, (the decision-making process) was a little stressful. Then, senior year, finding Lake Erie, as soon as I visited there it was like, ‘This is where I’m going to go.’ I feel like this year, I can just have more fun with everything and won’t be stressed in any way.”
For questions about this story, call 440-871-5797.
