Bay soccer’s Kyle Cusimano has added yet another trophy to his case. At the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on Jan. 22, surrounded by current and former Cleveland athletes, Cusimano was named the Male High School Athlete of the Year.
This award comes just over a month after the senior was also named the United Soccer Coaches Association National Player of the Year. Cusimano was also honored as Great Lakes Conference MVP, Greater Cleveland Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year and Ohio’s Mr. Soccer among other accolades following the 2019 season.
Cusimano finished with 28 goals in his final season with the Rockets and guided Bay to its first-ever perfect regular season, despite falling to Lexington in the regional semifinal in October. He also holds Bay High School records for most goals (81) most assists (62) and most total points (226).
“I didn’t really know I was going to have to give a speech but I’m very thankful for this opportunity and for everyone who put on this event and (for everyone) who helped me get this award,” Cusimano said after accepting his award from former Cleveland Browns receiver, Josh Cribbs. “All my teammates, family, coaches and everyone who’s helped get me to this point, I’m very thankful. Thank you.”
Cusimano still has the opportunity for at least one more award as he is still in the running for the Gatorade Athlete of the Year. In the meantime, he will continue enjoying the ride this offseason has been.
“This (award) meant more after I went to the event,” Cusimano said. “I didn’t think much about it before going to it and then seeing how big of a deal it actually was when I got there was really cool.”
Bay coach Bobby Dougherty said that despite all the success both locally and nationally, none of that has changed how Cusimano acts.
“It’s surreal to watch the whole thing go on,” Dougherty said. “(He’s received) these wonderful awards and accolades and it’s still just Kyle. At the national coaches convention when he received his award, there were a couple of field sessions going on and he was just like, ‘Man I should’ve just brought my shoes so I could play.’ He would much rather be juggling a ball or playing in a pickup game (than) going on stage and receiving an award. That’s for sure.”
