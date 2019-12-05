The Westlake Demons girls basketball team used an all-around effort to defeat the Lakewood Rangers on the road Nov. 27. After seniors Gina Adams and Abby Carrington helped the Demons to a 19-8 first-quarter lead, Westlake’s defense took care of the rest en route to a 61-33 victory.
Adams led all Demon scorers with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Carrington followed with 12 points and seven rebounds. The pair also caused constant chaos on defense.
“Gina and Abby are our engine. They make us go,” Westlake coach Karen Swanson Haan said. “Both of them together, they just bring this intensity and fire and a presence on both ends of the floor. When they’re both on and both hitting, it’s a really special thing.”
The Demons combated a spirited Lakewood defense with constant ball movement. Often, their passes outnumbered their dribbles.
“Ball movement is something we stress every day in practice,” Swanson Haan said. “The ball moves faster when it’s in the air than it does when you dribble. If you’re going to use your dribble, use it with purpose.”
Sophomore starter Abbie Gardner added 10 points and four rebounds on 4-of-6 shooting with junior Emma Hall and senior Christina Zkiab each adding five second-half points.
“I trust every single person on the court,” Adams said. “So if I have to make that extra pass, I trust 100% that they’re going to do what they need to do to get the ball in the hoop.
The Demons (2-0, 1-0 Southwestern Conference) forced 20 Lakewood turnovers and held the Rangers to eight points in both the first and the fourth quarters. Lakewood (0-1, 0-1 SWC) shot just 29% from the field, going 2-of-12 on 3-pointers and 9-of-25 from inside the arc.
Leading the Rangers’ were seniors Sabrina Hamdan and Morgan Harper, each with eight points and three rebounds. Sophomore Mollie Henrikson added seven points and three rebounds and freshman Samantha Hudak had four points, four rebounds and three assists.
The Rangers will look to bounce back as they embark on a three-game SWC road trip starting tonight against North Ridgeville. Westlake will look to build on its conference-opening win when it plays Midview tonight at home.
“We’re not satisfied yet,” Adams said. “We’re still coming up from now and we hope to just keep on winning.”
Contact this reporter at jkopanski@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.