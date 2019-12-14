As Ray Ellington’s fourth 3-pointer fell in the fourth quarter Friday night at Avon Lake, the visiting Westlake crowd erupted.
Not only was it the sophomore guard’s second deep ball in as many possessions for the Demons, but it also gave them a 67-62 lead with 3:33 left in the game. That ended up being enough for Westlake to secure a 74-68 victory and remain undefeated.
“I felt pretty good,” Ellington said. “I was pretty sure I was going to make those threes just because I’m pretty decent down the stretch when I shoot. When they took the lead, we didn’t let them take over. We fought back, we played as a team and we played really well tonight.”
Ellington’s scoring generated one of the countless lead changes in a game predicated on exchanging runs. An 8-0 Avon Lake run to open the third quarter gave the Shoremen (1-1, 1-1 Southwestern Conference) a 42-34 lead and all the momentum.
It took until over halfway through the third for Westlake (5-0, 3-0 SWC) to pull ahead again and lead 47-46. The teams traded baskets and free throws the rest of the quarter, but the Demons escaped with a 54-52 lead going into the fourth.
The Shoremen then went on another 6-0 run to go up 58-54, forcing Westlake to claw its way back again. When the Demons got within one point at 62-61, Ellington’s knocked down his two threes.
Westlake’s offense has mostly run through senior forward Justin Garcia this season (averaging nearly 22 points per game coming into Friday), so coach Jeff Huber was pleased to see Ellington (14 points) and other bench players be as involved as they were.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game. They’ve got a big group of seniors and have a lot of experience,” Huber said. “Ray stepped up, Tyler (Kolocouris) stepped up (and) Will (Ostrowski) made some big plays in the fourth quarter. Justin’s going to score the ball but we really are a team. It’s so rewarding to see those other guys take advantage of opportunities.”
The Demons bench (32 points) nearly equaled the starting five’s output (42 points). After Garcia’s team-high 18 points, starting guard Nate Klima was the team’s third-leading scorer with 10 points and four steals. Kolocouris had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists. Blake Wolfe, Joe Klessel and Austin Norris, each had six points.
Avon Lake senior guard Tanner Russell led the Shoremen charge scoring 12 of his 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the second half, Russell was slow out of the gate in the first half, scoring just five points on 2-of-7 shooting and picking up a technical foul that forced him to miss the second half of the first quarter.
Russell and other multiple-year varsity players are going to be key to the Shoremen’s success this season.
“Tanner’s a four-year varsity guy, so he gets it. He gets the ebbs and flows of a game,” Avon Lake coach Eric Smith said. “These guys have been through it. They get it.”
Because Avon Lake’s roster includes several football players that made it to the regional championship this fall, the Shoremen had nine practices and no scrimmages before their first game on Dec. 10, a home win over Berea-Midpark.
You won’t find Smith making excuses, though.
“It’s our game two, it’s their game five. (That’s) just reality,” Smith said. “There is no give up, there is no quit (in this team). These guys do everything that we ask them to do. I hate to lose, but I am thrilled to death with where we’re at right now. We’re going to be a really good basketball team.”
Along with Russell, junior post Nate Murtaugh had 17 points (8-of-11 shooting) and four rebounds and senior guard Nate Shinko had 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. Senior forward Marsh scored just five points but added seven rebounds.
“(The box score is) not going to show that (Marsh) chased Garcia around (all night). I guarantee you (Garcia) earned every single one of those 18 (points) tonight,” Smith said. “(Marsh) just plays hard.”
Next up, Avon Lake has a non-conference game against Strongsville at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at home, before wrapping up its season-opening homestand against North Ridgeville at 7:00 p.m. Friday.
Westlake also heads home to play Berea-Midpark at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.
“(Our team is) learning how to win,” Huber said. “I think every game we go out there builds a little more confidence. We want to be happy but not satisfied.”
Contact this reporter at jkopanski@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
