As the Westlake girls basketball team celebrated its 48-41 win over visiting Avon Lake on Saturday, it felt as though the two Southwestern Conference rivals just finished a playoff game.
Both teams felt and embraced that atmosphere. After the Shoregals pulled ahead early and carried a five-point lead into halftime, the Demons opened the third on a 10-0 run and didn’t trail the rest of the game.
“There’re a lot of really excellent teams in the conference this year,” Westlake coach Karen Swanson Haan said. “We talk about how every game matters. When we come out with that mindset, we’ve got to bring our A-game every single game. We can’t take a night off against any team in the SWC.”
Two of the top teams in the SWC – both with one loss to the same SWC team (Olmsted Falls) – the Lady Demons and Shoregals we led by familiar faces Saturday.
Abby Carrington (15 points and five rebounds) and Gina Adams (14 points and five rebounds) led the Demons. Coming into the game, Carrington was averaging 12 points, with Adams averaging 18. As one of the core players for the Demons, Carrington said this win was not only great for this season, but also a measure of revenge from last year.
“We were super pumped up because, last year, we lost to them,” she said. “We wanted to come in here with everything that we had and win and fnally prove ourselves.”
Avon Lake was led by Emma Knick (nine points and five rebounds) and Arianna Negron (eight points, five assists and nine rebounds). Though Negron’s scoring was down from her season-average of 13 points, Shoregals coach Dave Zvara was thrilled that she produced in other areas and said there isn’t much she can’t do.
“Let me think. Can she roller skate,” Zvara joked. “She’s a very talented girl and she goes full tilt. She’s a great athlete, great person (and) a good leader.”
Westlake limped out of the locker room to start the game, going just 1-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half, while the Shoregals went 5-of-12 from deep. Adams had just two points at halftime, missing most of the first quarter after picking up two quick fouls.
She hit the ground running in the second half, though, scoring nine points in the third and giving the Demons the spark they needed.
“(I told the team that) we were in a good position in the game (at halftime) and we didn’t want to let up,” Swanson Haan said. “We wanted to continue playing solid defense and that we just needed to turn it up a notch on the offensive end. To their credit, they responded.”
The Demons employed a pestering full-court press in the third quarter and outscored the Shoregals 23-8, giving them a 38-28 lead going into the fourth. Avon Lake continued cutting into Westlake’s lead in the final frame but couldn’t overcome the deficit.
“I told them at the end of the game, the effort was there,” Zvara said. “Execution wasn’t there, but the effort was. If we can execute better on offense and on defense against that press, who knows what happens. It’s a long season.”
Next for the Shoregals is a game against Lorain at 7:00 tonight at home and a conference matchup against North Ridgeville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Westlake travels to Berea-Midpark at 1:30 p.m. Saturday before heading to Florida next weekend for the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.
