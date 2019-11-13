The Avon Eagles defeated the Wooster Generals 33-13 Friday night at home in the Division II, Region 6 football quarterfinal.
Led by running back Niko Pappas (14 carries, 109 yards and two touchdowns), the top-seeded Eagles improved their record to 11-0. Splitting carries with Devon Hunter (20 carries, 75 yards and one touchdown), Pappas also filled in at quarterback after starter Danny Zeh injured his non-throwing arm in the second quarter. Zeh did not return in the game.
Avon squares off against No. 4 Benedictine at 7 p.m. Friday at Byers Field in Parma. Benedictine advanced by beating No. 5 Brecksville Broadview Heights 41-38,
Before leaving the game, Zeh completed seven of 12 passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Joey Lance scored on a 13-yard reception while Andrew Smith had a 4-yard scoring catch. Pappas also completed six of 13 passes for 53 yards.
Avon’s defense created three turnovers and blocked a punt.
For Wooster (7-4), its two scores came on runs by Brayden Taylor (1-yard and 2-yard). Quarterback Owen Roach completed 18 of 38 passes for 221 yards and an interception.
Contact this reporter at jkopanski@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
