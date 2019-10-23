When Avon senior forward Karissa Kraszewski slipped her 11th-minute shot past North Ridgeville keeper Alexis Klingelheber, the entire Eagles team erupted. When sophomore Abby Koly doubled the lead just three minutes later, that eruption became euphoria.
Those two goals ended up being more than enough for the fifth-seeded Eagles to beat fourth-seeded North Ridgeville, but Katie Beatty’s goal with just more than a minute left made Avon’s 3-0 Sectional final win even sweeter.
“I really couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Kraszewski said. “I think our hard work really paid off in the end. It takes a lot of pressure off of us and our energy just goes up. From there, the game’s good.”
Avon played Strongsville Monday for the chance to go to Thursday’s District final. No details were available.
This is the second time this year Avon (10-4-4) beat North Ridgeville (12-4-1). The first time came in a 2-1 win on Sept. 25 on Avon’s home turf.
Kraszewski also was crucial in the Eagles’ second goal. On a run that developed quickly, Kraszewski laced the ball to Nyah Snezek who, in turn, skipped the ball to Koly who sailed a shot past Klingelheber and put Avon up 2-0 in the 14th minute.
“Our last two training sessions, the girls really stepped it up,” Avon coach Attila Csiszar said. “They’re moving the ball well. They’re keeping it on the ground – ultimately, that’s what we want. We moved the ball with a purpose.”
The Eagles’ also played a purposeful, often aggressive, style of defense against the Rangers, running to every ball and not giving any Ridgeville players breathing room.
“They hit hard,” Csiszar said of his team’s defense. “The defensive line, that’s been our upside this season.”
North Ridgeville’s season ends after strong regular season led by junior Mady Rosado and freshman Bella Antonio, who each scored 18 goals. Against the Eagles, neither found any rhythm.
“Obviously it’s extremely hard (to come back from an early 2-0 deficit),” North Ridgeville coach Chris Moore said. “They played well today. It wasn’t our best game, we got a little bit out of our gameplan and unfortunately, it showed quite a bit. We made a few mistakes and they capitalized.”
Contact this reporter at jkopanski@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.