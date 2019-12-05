Certainly, the Fairview Warriors boys basketball team wanted to pull out a win when it opened its season Saturday against Cleveland Central Catholic.
But at the very least, it wanted to make a statement that it had improved since the last meeting — a Division II district semifinal in March that the Ironmen won by 28 points.
At the Great Lakes Showcase, an annual three-day invitational hosted by Cleveland Heights High School featuring 24 different teams, the Warriors came up short again, this time by a 70-65 final score. But this loss felt different.
Fairview’s confidence grew as it found ways to work around Central Catholic’s size advantage, something it wasn’t able to do in that district matchup. Trailing by as many as nine points in the first half, the Warriors battled back in the second and briefly took the lead before foul trouble and missed shots down the stretch in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.
“We ended last season with these guys and we lost by 28,” Fairview coach Ryan Barry said. “But we trained all off-season and everything we did was to prepare for this team, because we thought we’d be in the same district as teams like this, and I think it paid off. Obviously, we want the ‘W.’ We all do. And I’m sure we’ll get better.”
The Ironmen (1-0) still enjoyed a massive 41-19 rebounding advantage and kept numerous possessions alive with 19 offensive boards.
But the Warriors (0-1) used their savvy, five-guard lineup to move the ball and generate open shots from all angles. Barry has all five starters from last year’s record-setting roster back for this season, and their rapport was apparent as they made their second-half comeback.
Seniors Luke Howes and Martin Lowry each scored 16 points, while juniors Noah Mesaros and Ethan McQuate scored 10. Mesaros did all he could inside against Central Catholic’s superior length, grabbing a team-high six rebounds.
“We know that we can play with them,” Howes said. “It was a five-point game. They got the win tonight and played just a little bit better than we did down the stretch and that was the difference, but we know we can play with teams like this.”
Howes fouled out with 39 seconds left to play and with the Warriors trailing 66-63, but helped his team rally beforehand. Trailing 32-26 at halftime, Fairview pieced together an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter and briefly went ahead 38-37 with 4:50 left. But the Ironmen recovered with a 17-9 scoring stretch to finish the quarter up 54-47.
Mesaros and Lowry knocked down threes in the final two minutes to pull the Warriors back within one at 64-63, but were forced to repeatedly foul the Ironmen to stop the waning clock and got no closer.
Cleveland Central Catholic’s Terran Mack (eight points, six rebounds) and Jaden Williams (15 points) made late free throws to seal the win, but 6-8 senior Deshaun Nettles was a load to handle all night with 23 points and 18 rebounds.
“We’re trying to box out as much as we can,” Howes said. “But even if we put a body on somebody like (Nettles), he’s just so big he can go up and grab it. But we do have to do a better job of just boxing out and getting those long rebounds.”
Nights like Saturday have taken on added meaning for Fairview even in a loss. Barry made sure to schedule tougher non-conference opponents this season to better prepare his roster for potential tournament battles to come. In addition to opening the schedule with Central Catholic, they’ll travel to Benedictine Tuesday for another road test.
Fairview set a school record for wins last year with 22 and will face plenty of tough tests as a new member of the Great Lakes Conference. After bowing out in the district semifinal last year, the team is hungry for more.
“We found out when we played Central Catholic last year that we weren’t ready for those kind of teams — big, physical, athletic teams,” Barry said. “So we filled our schedule with teams like this. … Those (games) are intentional. We want to push ourselves, get better and make a run if possible.”
For questions about this story, call 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.