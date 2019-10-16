When the Westlake Demons football team arrived in North Ridgeville Friday, Tyler Richmond was ready.
The do-it-all senior was a film-room junkie in the days leading up to the Southwestern Conference contest, watching hours of tape on the Demons. And when it was time to play the game, he led the Rangers’ charge en route to a 44-14 victory, the team’s second in a row after a 0-5 start to the season.
“I’ve studied (Westlake’s) whole offense, their defense; I know what fronts they have, and what they run all the time,” Richmond said. “They ran a screen play (at one point), and I just called it out because I knew it was coming. It just felt right today.”
Richmond’s impact was felt everywhere. Making his fifth start at quarterback, he rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 89 yards and another score and returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown to help build the big lead.
Defensively, he lined up at linebacker and safety and recorded three tackles, including a key sack in the second quarter that slowed a long Demon drive.
“Winning this one, right after (beating Berea-Midpark last week), it just feels amazing,” Richmond said.
Friday’s game was his latest showcase of versatility for the 5-foot-10, 165-pound Richmond.
Before playing Westlake, he was the team’s rushing and receiving leader. Combined with his passing numbers, he had accounted for just more than 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns before the five scores he generated against the Demons (0-7, 0-6 SWC). He has 716 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, 93 receiving yards and a touchdown, and has thrown for 476 yards and five scores.
“The kid’s tough as nails,” Rangers coach Luke Durbin said. “I’d take a whole team of Tyler Richmonds.”
He got the Rangers (2-5, 2-4 SWC) going early.
After forcing the Demons to punt on the game’s opening drive, Richmond capped a seven-play, 64-yard drive with a 12-yard run to go up 7-0. Jacob Flescher recovered a Lamar Griggs fumble on the kickoff, and Richmond scored again on a 1-yard sneak four plays later. In less than six minutes the Rangers led 14-0.
With less than a minute left in the first quarter, he intercepted Demons quarterback Jake Collins and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown for a 21-0 lead. With 3:40 left in the half, he threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Mason Grow, and the Ranger lead ballooned to 28-0.
To set up that five-play scoring drive, Evan Monter intercepted Collins in the end zone, ending a 14-play Westlake drive that took most of the second quarter.
The Demons responded with touchdowns on back-to-back drives to close the half, down 28-14. Collins threw a short pass to Dylan Bednar that he caught with one hand and turned into a 23-yard score. With one second left, Collins threw Bednar a screen pass that, combined with great blocking, led to a 41-yard sprint to the end zone.
“We were really excited (at halftime),” Demons coach Dan LaRocco said. “We had all the momentum going into the half. We made some adjustments, and felt they were good adjustments and came back out and tried to get the big stop, and could never get the stop we needed to try and keep the momentum.”
The Rangers opened the third quarter with a 13-play drive that ended with Will Jedlicka converting a 36-yard field goal. Dom Farago then recovered a fumble on the kickoff to set up another drive. Six plays later, Richmond scampered six yards to the end zone, and the Ranger lead was back up to 38-14.
With 5:24 left, senior running back Shane Swindig ended his 19-carry, 139-yard night with a 2-yard touchdown, upping the lead to 44-14.
In all, the Rangers rushed for 262 of their 351 total yards. Farago added 30 on five carries.
“I think we came together as a team,” senior tackle John Leili said. “We prepared a lot for this game, and after our first win of the season, we wanted to keep it going.”
Richmond finished 5 for 10 passing, while Collins was 12 for 17 for 145 yards. Mackey Keenan subbed in for Collins in the fourth quarter and was 3 for 9 for 39 yards, including an interception thrown to Swindig.
Conner Gregory led the Demons in rushing with 51 yards on 11 attempts.
The Rangers will play at Avon(7-0, 6-0 SWC) Friday while the Demons will play host to Amherst. Both games are at 7 p.m.
