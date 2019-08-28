Former Patriot Athletic Conference rivals Fairview and Lutheran West will open their season at 7 p.m. Friday at Longhorn stadium in Rocky River. This will be a non-conference game for each team because the Patriot Athletic Conference disbanded after last school year and the Warriors moved into the Great Lakes Conference and Lutheran West joined the Chagrin Valley Conference.
Both teams wanted to continue their longstanding, doorstep rivalry. Though in different cities, the two high schools are less than two miles apart.
