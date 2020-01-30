Fairview Park City Schools Broadcast Network listeners heard a likely-familiar voice on the call of Friday’ game between the Warriors and the host Bay Rockets.
Joining the FPCSBN’s normal play-by-play man, Fairview High School junior Tyler Danburg was Cleveland Indians radio color commentatory Jim Rosenhaus. Danburg, whose father Curtis is the senior director of communications with the Indians, handled play-by-play responsibilities while Rosenhaus did color.
This is the second time the pair has called a game between the two teams, teaming up for last year’s contest at Fairview High School.
“Rosey is a great family friend of ours, I’m great friends with his son who goes to Bay,” Danburg said. “It was a lot of fun (last year), we both enjoyed ourselves and it was a fantastic game. We were with them a couple weekends ago and I said, ‘Mr. Rosenhaus, Fairview plays Bay again at Bay,’ and he said (he’d) love to (call it again).”
Rosenhaus, a Bay Village resident who recently finished his 13th season calling games for the Indians, said it didn’t take much convincing to join Tyler again.
“It’s fun, I’ve known Tyler for years and I’ve known his dad for years,” Rosenhaus said. “Tyler’s a friend of mine and he asked me if I wanted to do the game again and I said, ‘Sure, it would be fun.’”
Rosenhaus also praised Danburg’s efforts with the FPCSBN, saying his ability to use the network to give himself a platform is a part of what’s made him so successful.
“When I was his age, there was no internet,” Rosenhaus said. “You’d have to do a game on the radio and that would probably be hard because not many stations did high school games. What (Tyler’s) done (is) he’s taken advantage of a platform to give himself a platform. To me, that’s the most impressive (thing). He calls a nice game but just to give himself the opportunity to do that, I think is what’s really unique and impressive on his part.”
Just because Danburg, who’s been a staple of the FPCSBN since he helped found it as an eighth-grader, knows Rosenhaus personally, that doesn’t detract from calling a game with someone he looks up to.
“It’s great to have these people to get to spend some time with. It’s a total blast,” Danburg said. “It’s very humbling to get to meet so many different people and it’s great to build a relationship with Jim and leading into stuff like (this).”
