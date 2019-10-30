For the Lutheran West Longhorns, Friday’s matchup against the Cuyahoga Heights Redskins had more riding on it than just another notch in the win column.
Ranked 11th in the Division IV, Region 14 computer rankings, a victory could have provided the boost the Longhorns needed to push them into the playoffs, while also giving the team its best record since 2008.
However, the Redskins’ 34-0 shutout of Lutheran West made that first goal harder to obtain.
In all, the Redskins (8-1, 5-1 Chagrin Valley Conference) forced five three-and-outs, gave up just three first downs, forced a turnover and held Lutheran West (6-2, 4-2 CVC) to 45 yards offense.
“We couldn’t get our offense going, we made way too many mistakes offensively and it kind of put ourselves deep in a hole and we couldn’t bounce back from it,” Lutheran West coach Frank Petroff said. “We’ve been playing well all year on both sides of the football. It just seemed like when they got on top of us, we didn’t have an answer.”
All of the Redskins’ points came in the first half. The first score came late in the first quarter when quarterback Sam Shafer (nine for 16 passing, 189 yards and three touchdowns) connected with Jordan Stefanko for a 3-yard score. The duo combined for a later score as well.
Cuyahoga Heights went up 14-0 when Shafer lobbed a ball for receiver Jason Bartosik who pulled it down and never broke stride for a 67-yard touchdown. The senior also had an interception and handled punt and kick return duties.
“We have a lot of kids who are (Bartosik’s) talent level, but I thought tonight he really stood out,” Cuyahoga Heights coach Jordan D’Orazio said. “I thought he came out of the safety position tonight and hit some kids. I thought he played one of his best games I’ve seen him play.”
Lutheran West quarterback Austin Kim (two for 14 passing, 14 yards and an interception) struggled to deal with the Redskins pressure. On the Longhorns first play after the Bartosik score, with defenders in his face, Kim’s desperation pass fell into the arms of Bartosik.
The Redskins needed just two plays – a 33-yard reception and a 20-yard run, each by running back Kyle Polack – to boost their lead to 20-0 just two minutes into the second quarter.
Cuyahoga Height’s final two scores came on a 37-yard rush by Polack and 7-yard pass from Shafer to Stefanko.
“We kept getting good field position for the most part,” D’Orazio said. “The defense was doing a good job slowing down their offense. They have a lot of talented guys. It wasn’t great offensively, we just made big plays. I thought out kids did a nice job when they had opportunities to make some plays.”
With a running clock for the entire second half, the Redskins ran down the clock in their final three possessions. The Longhorns emphasized the running game as well in the second half, giving Jonathan Bradley (12 carries, 17 yards) six carries for 17 yards.
In their regular season finale, the Longhorns are at home against Trinity. Even after a tough loss, Petroff is confident in his players’ ability to have a short memory.
“I told them, we’re in this together,” Petroff said. “We’re going to go back to work, we’re going to watch film and learn from our mistakes. It’s our last game for our (17) seniors and it’s (a question of) how do you want to finish out this season?”
Contact this reporter at jkopanski@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.