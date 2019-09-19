For one of the top volleyball rivalries in Cuyahoga County, Sept. 10’s matchup between the Magnificat Blue Streaks and the Saint Joseph Academy Jaguars produced a mostly-one-sided match.
The host Jaguars pounced quickly on the Blue Streaks and never let their paws of, en route to a straight-sets, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22 victory. After the match, Saint Joseph coach Kate Latkovic praised her team’s preparation for this match and its performance in front of a rocking home gym.
“The kids in this program just work so hard. They’ve been working as a team. They’ve been working hard every day in practice. They give us their all,” Latkovic said. “We were ready for this. We know they’re a great team. Mags is a good team.”
From early on, it was evident that the Jaguars’ offense was going to run through setter Kirsten Barrett. The sophomore assisted on nine kills in the first set alone and totaled 30 assists in the whole match. She added four kills to her credit as well.
That distributor role is one that Barrett thrives in.
“I give (the credit) more to my teammates,” Barrett said. “It’s all about us together. I rely on them always. They always have my back.”
Other top performers for Saint Joseph were Izzy Micheli with 12 digs and an ace, Molly Harrison with seven kills, seven digs and an ace, Megan Harrison with 10 digs and two aces and Heaven Bartell with eight kills and three aces.
A big part of the reason that the Jaguars (4-2, 1-1 North Coast League) had as many offensive opportunities as they did was due to their defense. SJA consistently had a defender waiting to dig Magnificat (7-4) attacks. More often than not, those balls landed in the hands of Barrett who set up one of her teammates for the kill.
“I’m very lucky to have the best defensive team in the state,” Latkovic said. “They will pick up any ball. They will run through walls, they will break their little hips, their little elbows, they will do anything. And it’s annoying (for other teams). It’s very annoying as a hitter that they just hit a big swing and we’ll dig that ball up.”
Though Magnificat coach Jess Ciborek acknowledged that the Jaguars’ defense is one of the best her team has faced, she knows that her team didn’t do what it needed to do.
“I told them that that wasn’t us. That was by far the worst match we’ve played all season and the scores were tight in the second and third set,” Ciborek said. “I don’t believe they beat us, I believe we beat ourselves. I think we just kind of lost it. It was just one of those matches. You’re going to have those matches and it’s not the end of the world.”
Despite the loss, Ciborek emphasized to her team that, in the scheme of the season, this match “doesn’t mean much” and said what does matter is “in Districts when we’ll probably play them again.”
In the second and third sets, after falling behind quickly, Magnificat kept fighting and put the pressure on the Jaguars late in each set. Trailing by as many as seven points in the second, the Blue Streaks fought back, cutting the deficit to one point at 22-21 before ultimately falling.
Magnificat kept the third set closer throughout, trailing by five at the most, but the firepower of SJA and the lack of energy from Magnificat prevented the Blue Streaks from pulling ahead.
Leading Magnificat offensively was Cadence Shea with 10 kills and three blocks, Ava Montgomery with three blocks and Nora Chernosky with 32 assists.
After a volleyball showcase at their home gym Saturday and a road game against Huron Monday, the Blue Streaks will have their next games Saturday and Sunday in the Mercy-McCauley Classic at Mercy-McCauley High School.
Ciborek said the biggest thing she took from the loss was the lack of aggression her team showed and the improvements that had to be made in that area.
“We practice harder than anybody around, I know that for a fact,” Ciborek said. “I know that we’ve been able to do this before and turn around a season, not that we need to turn around the season, but come back from a bad match. So I’m confident that if … (the players) can get a kick in the butt from this match, that can happen.”
