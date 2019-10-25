For the second time in as many seasons, the Magnificat High School volleyball team has a date with the Saint Joseph Academy Jaguars in Saturday’s District final.
And just like last season, the second-seed Blue Streaks defeated the third-seed Avon Eagles to get there. On Tuesday, Magnificat bested the Eagles in four sets (25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19) at Midview High School. Last year’s match went five sets in favor of the Blue Streaks.
Similarly, the top-seeded Jaguars beat No. 4 Olmsted Falls Bulldogs in straight sets Tuesday night for the second-consecutive season to reach this point.
Saturday will also be the second time this season Magnificat and SJA play this season. In the teams’ first match on Sept. 10, the Jaguars won in three sets on their home court. In last year’s playoffs, however, the Blue Streaks upset SJA in five sets after holding off a furious comeback attempt in sets three, four and five.
“The most important thing in a big game and a huge rivalry is mentality,” Magnificat coach Jess Ciborek said. “I have to make sure my girls are in the right mindset to play. Meaning out for blood, cutthroat, focusing on our side of the court and the gameplan and what we need to do.”
In Tuesday’s match, the Streaks and Eagles played each other close in the first set with Avon taking the first sizable lead at 13-8. The Blue Streaks chipped away and the lead before tying at 15-15 and building momentum their way. The teams traded points from 18-18 to 23-23 before Magnificat’s Caroline Kucia recorded the last two points of the set.
Kucia finished with 15 kills, tied for the team high with Cadence Shea who also had 2.5 blocks and three aces. Other top performers for the Blue Streaks included Ava Montgomery (13 kills), Liz Ward (12 kills) and Lauren Yacobucci (32 assists).
“Our plan was to just take care of our side of the court, which I think we did about 50% of the time,” Ciborek said. “Luckily we were still able to come through and win. I can’t speak for Avon, but I know for us (in the third set), we lacked aggressiveness and effort in that third set.”
Avon was led by
Magnificat carried over that momentum from the first set into the second, jumping ahead to a quick 10-6 lead. Avon fought back to take a 17-16 lead, but the Blue Streaks rattled off the final nine points of the set to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
Another close third set saw serve changes nearly every point. Avon used a three-point stretch from 14-14 to 16-14 to create some separation and another three-point run to cap off the set.
In the fourth set, the Blue Streaks wasted no time going up 11-5. Despite competitiveness from Avon the rest of the set, Magnificat’s lead was too big to overcome and the Blue Streaks walked away with another District final berth.
“I’ve been in the locker room after losses where you’re just really disappointed in how they played and that is not the case tonight,” Avon coach Julie Bendzuck said. “They executed the gameplan exactly doing what we wanted them to do. No matter who we put on the court, no matter who was sitting on the bench, they were all in.”
Though the season is now over for the Eagles’ and their six-senior class, Bendzuck emphasized how proud she was of what they accomplished this season, following in the footsteps of another premier group of seniors.
“A lot of people counted them out this year,” Bendzuck said. “I think coaches in our conference did and I don’t know if people in the District thought we would be as competitive as we were after we lost the big class last year. The excitement is that we do have another group ready to step up and ready to play next year.”
