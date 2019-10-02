Led by quarterback Anthony Guercio, the North Olmsted Eagles spoiled homecoming for Lakewood last Friday in a 31-10 victory.
Guercio rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries while passing for an additional 73 yards and completing eight of 15 passes. Guercio had touchdown runs in the second, third and fourth quarters as North Olmsted improved to 3-3 and 3-2 in the Southwestern Conference.
North Olmsted finished with 243 yards rushing, including 47 by Camren Bellamy and 35 by Samuel Capps.
Lakewood, which dropped to 0-5 and 0-4 in the conference, finished with 273 yards. Quarterback Albert Wilhelmy completed 14 of 30 passes for 173 yards. Milan Jackson was the Rangers leading rusher with 89 yards on eight carries.
After Gannon Graf's 35-yard field goal gave North Olmsted a 3-0 advantage, Guercio scored his first touchdown on a 15-yard run to give North Olmsted a 10-0 advantage.
After Lakewood cut the lead to 10-3 at halftime on a 26-yard field goal by Phoenix Jouriles, the teams both scored a touchdown in the third quarter.
Guercio added two more touchdowns in the final quarter to give the Eagles the victory.
Both teams will play conference games this Friday at 7 p.m. Midview visits North Olmsted, while Lakewood travels to Olmsted Falls.
(0) comments
