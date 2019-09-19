To hear Anthony Guercio tell it, quarterback is his natural position.
He was his team’s starting signal-caller in middle school, then continued as the starter for the North Olmsted’s junior varsity team before a broken collarbone ended his freshman season. To help regain his strength, he took last season off from the position and started as a safety on the varsity team, with a focus toward guiding an offense again in 2019.
So when it was time for the 5-foot-11, 189-pound junior to lead a fourth-quarter rally from a 21-6 deficit last Saturday at North Ridgeville, he was ready.
The Eagles scored two touchdowns and converted a pair of two-point conversions in the final 2:13 of regulation to pull out a 24-21 victory. Strong storms on Friday forced a postponement to the following afternoon.
“Quarterback’s my main position and I love it,” Guercio said. “Most people may not know that, but I was always more of a quarterback. I think week-to-week, we continue making progress (as a team), and we need to make sure we’re getting better every day. And I think that’s what we’re coming out and doing.”
North Olmsted (2-1, 2-0 Southwestern Conference) won its second consecutive game. After Guercio connected with Zachary Doucette on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 left to play, he followed it up with a pass to Robert Payne for a two-point conversion, trimming the deficit to 21-14.
Gannon Graf then placed a near-perfect onside kick that Samuel Capps grabbed off a bounce at the Ranger 48, giving the Eagles great field position to set up for a game-changing drive.
In nine plays, Guercio moved his team downfield, completing three passes for 27 yards and scrambling for another 16. On second-and-goal from the Rangers’ 5, Guercio rolled to his right with seven seconds left and had nobody open, forcing him to keep running until someone could get open.
As the North Ridgeville defense was blanketing its end zone, junior Langdon Kurtz flashed open, sprinting to his right toward the goal posts. Guercio threw a dart that Kurtz caught for a touchdown to cut the Rangers’ lead to 21-20 with one second remaining. Guercio used a similar play to find diving sophomore Eric Wasen for the two-point conversion and the 22-21 lead.
“In our locker room and in our huddle, we just kept chipping away,” Guercio said. “That’s what we keep telling our guys is, you have to come out and play each play like it’s your last, and that’s what we did.”
On the kickoff, a series of laterals and a tenacious Eagles special teams unit pushed the Rangers until the ball was inadvertently tossed into the end zone for a safety.
“I thought our defense hung in the whole time,” Eagles coach Tim Brediger said. “(North Ridgeville) had some chunks, some big plays, but I thought (Friday) night to (Saturday) we got better as a defense. As the game went on we had kids step up and make big plays.”
It was a solid afternoon for both Kurtz (three catches for 53 yards) and Wasen (one for 14), two backups who caught their first varsity passes. Injuries forced Brediger to use less-experienced players all over the field.
“I’d say for sure, yeah, that was (the best catch of my high school career),” Wasen said of his go-ahead two-point conversion.
Guercio finished 16-for-31 passing for 180 yards and three scores, including an eight-yard touchdown to senior Avery Jones that briefly made it 14-6 early in the third quarter. In three games, he has passed for six touchdowns and rushed for four more, accounting for 60 of the team’s 74 total points. In the victory, he completed passes to eight different receivers. Along with Kurtz, Jones led the team with four catches for 37 yards. Senior Camren Bellamy rushed for 48 yards on seven carries.
“When we start clicking, we’re a powerful offense,” Kurtz said. “We can move the ball. And we came together as a team at the end and scored. In my opinion, (Guercio’s) the best quarterback in the conference. There’s no stopping him.”
Before the comeback, the Rangers appeared to be on the way to their first victory of the season. With junior quarterback Caden Masterson somewhat limited by a sore back, senior wideout Tyler Richmond got the start at quarterback. The team ran the option early and often, repeatedly gouging the Eagles for 307 rushing yards.
Richmond turned in a commanding performance, running for a career-high 224 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, while also completing two of five passes for 28 yards. He continued to play linebacker on defense and returned punts on special teams, rarely taking a play off. Shane Swindig backed him up with 80 yards on 20 attempts.
“(Richmond) was excellent, making plays on both sides of the ball, and he never really came off the field. I’m proud of him,” Rangers coach Luke Durbin said.
Before storms forced the game’s postponement Friday, Richmond capped the team’s game-opening drive with a 23-yard touchdown run to go up 7-0. When play resumed in the second quarter Saturday, he turned the corner on a keeper and raced 82 yards up the Eagles’ sideline for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 6:49 to go in the half.
Trailing 14-6, Richmond scored again on a 1-yard run, ending a bruising 14-play, 50-yard drive that chewed up over six minutes of the third and created a 21-6 margin.
Prior to North Olmsted’s rally, North Ridgeville’s defense forced three punts and three turnovers on downs, stifling the run and hurrying Guercio in the pocket.
“There was about a four-minute span where they made plays and we didn’t,” Durbin said. “They got an onside kick, then kind of a perfect storm. They had a fourth down (with 21 seconds left) and we couldn’t get them off the field. We had a blitz and couldn’t make a play, so we needed to handle the last five minutes better. … The kids need to stay positive and keep moving forward.”
North Olmsted plays host to Amherst (3-0, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, while North Ridgeville travels to Olmsted Falls (3-0, 2-0) for a 7 p.m. start.
