In need of a rebound, the North Olmsted Eagles instead ran into a buzz saw Friday night and lost 41-0 to rival Olmsted Falls, which piled up 429 yards.
An up-and-down season continued for the Eagles that had at one point won four out of five games and at 4-1 (4-2 overall) had entered the upper echelon of the Southwestern Conference standings. After being shut out by the Bulldogs, they fell to 4-4 (4-3), and had their chances at a Division II, Region 6 playoff berth dashed.
The Bulldogs (7-1, 6-1SWC ) used a 27-point second quarter and 324 first-half rushing yards to pull away to 34-0 at halftime. A running clock sped up the second half.
“(Olmsted Falls) came out tonight and whooped our butt, in every phase of the game,” Eagles coach Tim Brediger said. “Credit to them. I think last week we played a great game (against Avon), and I was hoping for a little more of that same magic here or there, and we just didn’t have a lot of things go our way.”
The Eagles were hurt by the Bulldogs’ potent triple-option offense, but also committed eight penalties and five turnovers. The offense finished with 142 yards, with senior Camren Bellamy providing their longest play from scrimmage — an 18-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
Bellamy finished with a team-high 36 yards on six carries, and junior Langdon Kurtz caught five Anthony Guercio passes for 44 yards. Outside of senior Avery Jones’ recovery of a Bulldog fumble on the opening kickoff, there were few highlights.
Guercio, who finished 10 of 17 passing for 81 yards and two interceptions, was sacked twice and lost a fumble. With the Bulldogs already up 7-0 in the first quarter, Guercio’s interception to Alec Wall set up another scoring drive, capped by junior Andrew Parkowski’s 1-yard run for a 14-0 deficit.
The Bulldogs scored on running plays by Stephen Ellis (2 yards) and Wall (62 yards) before Dylan Varga scored on a 21-yard pass from Charlie Ciolek for a 34-0 lead. Junior Ethan Williams’ 2-yard score with 6:33 left in the third quarter provided the final margin.
Bulldogs coach Tom DeLuca said his team has carried a chip on its shoulder for much of the season, and wants to play its best in making a Region 6 playoff push. As of last week, they were ranked fourth in the region, with the top eight teams reaching the playoffs.
“We made it clear, and the kids made it pretty clear, they desired more out of themselves and from us,” DeLuca said. “So it was a good team effort all around.”
Ellis led the Bulldogs’ balanced rushing attack with 97 yards on six carries, and had an interception and fumble recovery on defense. Wall finished with 90 yards on five carries, along with a fumble recovery and a sack. Parkowski had 87 yards on 10 carries, and Boyd had 39 on seven attempts.
The Eagles host Avon Lake 7 p.m. Friday. The Shoremen (7-1, 6-1 SWC) have three consecutive shutouts and have five in their past six games, including last week’s 32-0 rout of Midview.
Olmsted Falls travels to Avon Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
For questions about this story, call 440-871-5797.
