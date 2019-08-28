The Rocky River and Westlake football teams have spent the past month preparing for their season-opening game on Thursday. The two teams last played in 2014 and are renewing their rivalry for the inaugural Westwood Cup sponsored by Westwood Country Club.
"I think it's really important, any time you have a trophy game, that you make it about the kids," Westlake head coach Dan LaRocco said in a May interview. "I think our kids have bought in, our kids are excited. That makes it easy for me. As a person who's new to the community, I'm learning what it means to play against Rocky river."
The teams and coaches met at Westwood CC Sunday for a "pregame" dinner.
