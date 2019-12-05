North Ridgeville girls basketball coach Amy Esser celebrated her 100th career win on Nov. 26 at home after beating Maple Heights 66-27 in their season-opener. Esser, entering her 11th season as coach of the Rangers, has spent her entire career with North Ridgeville.
“(This mark) means that our program is finally starting to turn around and we have started to create a winning culture,” Esser said. “When I first started at North Ridgeville, they had won one game in two years. We have come a long way to finally being a competitive and respectable program. We have tons of talent and look to forward to continuing to create an atmosphere based on academics, family, mental toughness, and gratitude.”
