Rocky River High School on Friday continued its remembrance of former student Patrick Green. Prior to the school’s homecoming football game, a marble bench and an engraved rock were unveiled next to the flag pole in front of the school.
Green, 19, a 2019 Rocky River graduate and punter for the Pirates, died June 27 in an ATV accident in Put-In-Bay. Since his death, the school and football team has honored Green by allowing senior kicker and friend of Green, Owen Bebie, to wear Green’s number 13 this season.
The team also is wearing a green sticker on the back of its helmets with Green’s initials and the number 13 on it. Before the season opener, the senior captains led the team in repainting the rock on the side of the school. After Green’s death, the rock was painted green with “#13” on it. The captains repainted it in the Pirates’ main color, maroon.
Following the bench and rock presentation before the game, between the first and second quarter of the Pirates’ game against the Normandy Invaders Friday night, Kevin Cmiel of F-3 (fitness, fellowship and faith), a national organization, presented a $50,000 check to Brian Sindelar and Bill Blough from the Rocky River Education foundation for the Patrick Green Memorial Scholarship.
Green was “a core member of F-3 Cleveland for several years.” The scholarship will be awarded each year to an individual in the Rocky River school system who exemplifies “leadership, goodness and commitment to service.”
“It’s going to be very nice and appropriate to have the bench and the rock to help us remember Patrick Green every day,” Rocky River athletic director Mark Wagner said. “Especially just the goodness, the kindness, the humor and joy he brought to all of our lives. It’s a tribute to Patrick’s life and to his family in Rocky River that $50,000 has been raised already to endow a scholarship in his name. It’s just an incredible tribute to an incredible family.”
The bench and rock were donated by the Green family with support from the class of 2019 and other contributors.
