Rocky River, OH (44116)

Today

A few flurries possible early. Considerable cloudiness. High 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.