As his Chaos golf ball dropped into the cup on the 16th hole at Mallard Creek Golf Course on Oct. 7, Joe Shearer was in shock. The 83-year-old Sheffield Lake man had just sunk his third hole-in-one 17 years to the day after his first one.
Shearer said he never thought he’d hit another hole-in-one and that he was more excited for this one than either of the first two.
If the timing of the hole-in-one wasn’t enough, the club he used, a Shur Shot five wood, is the same one he used to hit his other two aces.
His first also came on the third hole at Mallard Creek in Columbia Station on Oct. 7, 2002. His second was almost a year later on the 12th hole at Creekwood Golf Club in Columbia Station on Aug. 29, 2003.
Shearer has been golfing for about 40 years and still plays at least once a week in a senior league at Mallard Creek during the season. He’s been a part of that league since 1995. Prior to that, Shearer said he would golf two-three times a week when he was younger and on the amateur tour.
An Ohio native, Shearer joined the U.S. Army at 17 during the Korean War. He served for eight years (three active, five inactive). He was stationed in New York where he met his wife and started his family.
Following his wife’s death in 1986, Shearer returned to Ohio. After living in Columbia Station and Strongsville, he settled in Sheffield Lake where’s he’s lived for 20 years.
Besides golfing, Shearer enjoys bowling, fishing and traveling. He encourages everyone to get out and explore the world while they can.
“Everyday I go somewhere, it’s something new,” Shearer said. “You have to enjoy your life. What I have left, I want to enjoy every moment of it. In five seconds, it can be over. It’s been a good life. It’s been worth living.”
