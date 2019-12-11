The Avon Lake Shoregals girls basketball team made it a priority to spread the scoring Saturday. Playing on the road against an Avon team with a concrete defense, it wasn’t as if they had a choice.
After a competitive first quarter, the Shoregals pulled away in the final 24 minutes to secure their first Southwestern Conference victory of the season, defeating the Eagles 53-39.
Leading Avon Lake (3-1, 2-1 SWC) on both ends of the court was Arianna Negron. The senior guard had 10 points, three assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
“We constantly preach about active hands and she definitely has active hands,” Avon Lake coach Dave Zvara said of Negron. “It’s tough when you’re dribbling the ball and someone keeps swatting at it. She’s a heck of a team player. A couple of times I had to tell her to shoot.”
Negron wasn’t the only Shoregal with active hands on defense. Juniors Emily Yarham (10 points and seven rebounds) and Emma Knick (eight points, four assists and three rebounds) each had three steals. Many of those takeaways resulted in points.
“That’s going to be a key (this season),” Zvara said. “Our half-court defense did a heck of a job.”
Avon’s defense forced Avon Lake to move the ball to find open shots. Offensively, the Eagles (3-1, 1-1 SWC) couldn’t get the lid off the basket.
Avon shot just 25% (4-of-16) from three-point range and was 9-of-23 (38%) from inside the arc.
“We struggled to execute offensively which kind of dictated the rest of the game,” Avon coach Meghan Larrick said. “By default, we feel like we should be able to rely on our defense and I feel today, we tried to default to our offense and that was something that wasn’t successful for us. We weren’t able to get any offensive chemistry.”
One bright spot for the Eagles was Abby Liber. The sophomore guard had 16 points and created extra opportunities with six offensive rebounds.
Avon has home conference games at 7:00 tonight vs. Lakewood and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Berea-Midpark. Avon Lake is home at 7:00 tonight against Berea-Midpark and travels to Westlake at 1:45 Saturday.
Negron said winning early-season rivalry games helps build momentum and confidence.
“It picks (us) up,” Negron said. “We know that if we keep our intensity up that we can beat any team.”
Contact this reporter at jkopanski@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
