You’ll have to forgive Spencer Chippi and the rest of the Avon Lake boys soccer team’s nine-man senior class if they don’t remember the Shoremen’s last league championship.
They were infants, after all.
In a must-win game to hold off arch-rival Avon and clinch an outright Southwestern Conference title, the Shoremen beat host Olmsted Falls 3-2 on Oct. 9 to earn their first league crown since 2001. Senior co-captain Drew Del Giudice scored two goals, one off a Chippi corner kick in the 74th minute that proved to be vital insurance.
“I was born in 2001,” Chippi said. “Just to think that we’re the next one in line, it’s kind of crazy to think about.”
Bulldogs senior Jeremy Sgro scored in the final seconds to pull within one, but the Shoremen celebration was already on. Avon Lake (12-3, 8-1 SWC) won its ninth consecutive game, achieving one of its preseason goals.
Last year, a 0-0 tie on the same field meant the Shoremen lost the SWC title to Avon by a single game. This time, first place was all theirs.
“This means everything,” said third-year Shoremen coach Pete Klepek. “ I could not be prouder of this whole team, this program. It means a lot.”
For his team to peak late in the season with the conference and tournament advancement on the line, Klepek made sure to pack the varsity schedule with matches against some of the best programs in the state. The Shoremen started the season 0-2, with losses to St. Ignatius and Avon. Since struggling in August, they’ve gone 12-1 and held off the second-place Eagles, who finished their SWC schedule 7-0-2.
Having the Eagles breathing down their necks in the SWC standings all season may have provided some extra motivation for the Shoremen.
“We’ve been close the last few years, so it was good to finally get it done,” Del Giudice said. “I think if Avon wasn’t there we might not go as hard and stuff like that, so I think it really pushed us together and we pushed them to be a better team”
Junior Liam Ruetter put the Shoremen up 1-0 in the ninth minute when his second-chance shot slipped past Bulldogs goalie Nick Sweeney. After Robbie Watters tied it with a long shot past Stephen Jones (0 saves) in the 14th minute, Del Giudice put Avon Lake back up 2-1 on a penalty kick. His second goal late in the second half briefly made it 3-1 and, essentially, locked up the SWC.
“(The key to the match) was just being patient and calm when we had the ball and playing our game instead of going into theirs,” Chippi said.
The Shoremen used their wealth of skilled offensive players to control possession throughout the game, and outshot the Bulldogs 21-7, including 15-2 in shots-on-goal. Sweeney made 12 saves, leaping and diving every which way to slow down Avon Lake’s attack.
Olmsted Falls (4-10-1, 3-6 SWC) made nothing easy on Avon Lake, a team it had beaten in four of the past five seasons. Though they struggled to generate offense, the Bulldogs played a rugged game to keep the score close.
“We’ve been fighters this whole year,” Bulldogs coach Dan Zillich said. “We’ve been on the wrong side of the decision a lot of times this season, but I’d put us up against anybody. Going into the playoffs, we’re going to try to spoil some dreams. So hopefully we’re going to play that underdog role well.”
State tournament play is to begin this week, and both teams are seeded in the Division I Elyria District. In a Sectional semifinal at 7 tonight, the eighth-seeded Bulldogs will host ninth-seed Elyria, with the winner traveling to top-seed Avon at 6 p.m. Saturday. The third-seeded Shoremen have a first-round bye and will play host to either sixth-seed North Olmsted or 11th-seed John Marshall 6 p.m. Saturday.
