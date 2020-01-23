It came down to free throws Wednesday night for North Ridgeville. On the road against the Midview Middies, the Rangers girls basketball team trailed by two points with 23.7 seconds left to play.
In just over four seconds of game time, North Ridgeville went to the line twice, shot four free throws and made only one. Following a split pair of Middie free throws and a missed Ranger 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, Midview’s Izzy Patarini split another pair at the line, securing a come-from-behind 41-37 victory.
The result was a stark contrast from the teams’ prior meeting on Dec. 7 when North Ridgeville won 58-37 at home. Coming down to free throws at the end of a game is something coach Amy Esser and her Rangers team is familiar with, as their last two games were decided by two points.
“Bottom line: They played a lot harder than us tonight and we can’t make free throws,” Esser said. “Free throws have decided the last three games. We were lucky enough to make the last two free throws against Lakewood to win the game. Amherst killed us, (against) Lakewood we missed free throws in the fourth quarter and Midview (tonight). We were 1-of-6 in the fourth quarter.”
Both teams limped out of the locker room to start the game, going a combined 3-of-23 shooting in the first quarter but Ridgeville (8-7, 5-6 Southwestern Conference) still held the early 5-3 lead. In the second, the Rangers picked up their intensity, making two 3-pointers as a team and getting seven points from junior guard Mady Rosado, who finished with a team-best 13 points and added six rebounds. The Rangers outscored the Middies 15-7 in the quarter and went into halftime with a 20-10 lead and all the momentum.
Then, thanks to a tight trapping defense and success at the charity stripe, Midview (6-9, 3-8 SWC) flipped the script in the third quarter.
Patarini and Autumn Vance, who combined for all 10 of Midview’s first-half points, each added six points in the third and, after holding the Rangers to eight points and forcing eight turnovers, the Middies trailed just 28-25 going into the fourth. Midview trailed by as many as 12 points in the quarter.
Patarini held nothing back in the fourth, scoring 10 of her game-high 19 points along with making the game-sealing free throw. The junior also had six rebounds and three steals, all of the latter coming in the final quarter.
“We’ve been playing a lot more intensely since (coach Jessy Bendik) has been here,” Patarini said. “We give it our all. There’s not one second on the court that we are not playing together. That we are not giving it our heart. I think we wanted it more than them.”
Though this season, Bendik’s first with Midview, has had its ups and down, her goal of creating “The new Midview” is starting to take shape.
“I’m so proud of (the team). They’ve overcome so much adversity,” Bendik said. “We’re trying to get rid of that mantra (that we’re not good enough). We’re trying to replace it with, ‘We believe in ourselves and we are good enough.’ This is the new Midview. (This group) is special.”
Behind Patarani, Vance finished with 16 points and six rebounds, while the other three others (Natalie Maver - three points, Emma Barnes - two points and Mya DiFranco - one point) tallied the remaining six Middie points.
For Ridgeville, sophomore Ryan Elbert had a strong 11-point showing, adding three rebounds and two steals. Senior Leia Smith struggled, missing all 10 of her field goal attempts, but had six points on 6-of-8 free throws with seven rebounds and three steals.
“Our scorers go away if they’re not hitting early on,” Esser said. “When they’re missing, they don’t know how to keep going or to get themselves to the free throw line to get those shots. We pass the ball sometimes too much and then we have (easy shots) that we just can’t make.”
While North Ridgeville looks to right the ship Saturday against a winless North Olmsted team, Midview travels to Amherst to play the Comets.
