The Westlake Demons boys basketball team opened its season Friday with a 71-51 road victory over Rocky River. Westlake outscored the Pirates 15-5 in the first quarter, which created a big enough margin to survive late competitiveness from Rocky River.
Leading the Demons were Justin Garcia (19 points, five rebounds and four assists), Dylan Bednar (15 points, three rebounds and four assists) and Nate Klima (10 points, five rebounds and four steals). Westlake also went nine-of-20 from behind the arc.
“Offensively, we did a nice job sharing the ball,” Westlake coach Eric Huber said. “We had 15 assists on 23 field goals. It was great to see so many guys contribute. Justin, Dylan and Nate will carry a lot of the offensive burden, but when we get guys like Blake (Wolfe) and Austin (Norris) to score as well, it really ups our offensive potential.”
Charlie Hudson was Rocky River’s high-scorer with 12 points, followed by Tommy Ruma with seven points and Connor O’Toole and Tommy Bebie, each with six points. The Pirates struggled from the field, going 16-of-51 shooting and just 1-of-16 from deep. Rocky River made 18-22 free throws.
Westlake continues its conference play Friday night at North Olmsted before coming back home Tuesday against Olmsted Falls. Rocky River plays Parma on Friday at home and Valley Forge on Tuesday at home.
