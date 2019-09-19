Trailing by a goal with six minutes left in regulation Sept. 11, Westlake forward Sami Jablonski started to feel nervous.
She’d just been tackled by Avon goalie Nicole Brearley outside of the penalty box as she broke away from the Eagles defense The resulting red card ejection on Brearley meant the senior co-captain would get a free-kick. As she prepared herself for a shot that needed to sail either over or through the line of Eagles players standing a few yards in front of her, the senior tried her best to keep calm.
“I was shaking,” Jablonski said. “I couldn’t set the ball down straight because I was shaking. I was, the whole time, planning to (shoot) to the right side, and then the wall set up and the goalie walked right on over to the right side and I was like, okay, I guess that’s not happening. So I decided I’d chip it and see what happens.”
It turned out that the pressure situation was no match for Jablonski, who lofted the ball over the Eagles and backup goalie Casey Grant to force a 2-2 tie in the 74th minute, a score that would eventually become final.
For a shot that appeared as if it was placed perfectly, it was not a kick Jablonski, who also scored in the 24th minute, had planned or practiced much beforehand.
“I was glad I put it in the back of the net,” she said. “It’s not a shot that I practice very often. Usually those kinds of shots are a part of our summer (practice) program.”
The Demons (4-1-4, 2-1-2 Southwestern Conference) had to come back twice against the host Eagles (4-2-3, 2-1-2 SWC), who managed to score early in each half despite the flow of the match largely working in the Demons’ favor. Westlake outshot Avon 11-4 (4-3 on goal).
Avon senior forward Karissa Kraszewski put her team ahead in the 3rd minute when she fought off a Westlake defender in the box and slipped a shot past keeper Lilly Voiklis. After Jablonski tied the score off a Maggie McHugh assist, junior Nyah Snezek put the Eagles ahead 2-1 in the 60th minute when she broke through the Demons’ backline to beat Voiklis (one save) with a shot.
Even though his team salvaged a tie, Demons coach Dane Rimko felt it could have played better. Opposing teams have scored early on the Demons much of the season and forced them to play from behind, a troubling trend that continued at Serpentini Stadium on Wednesday.
“We kind of settled in as soon as (Avon) scored that goal, but I don’t know why that keeps happening,” Rimko said. “But for some reason once (the other team) scores, we finally start to play, but we’ve got to dig out of a hole. If we don’t give up a goal in the first few minutes then we’d be up 1-0 at the half, and it’s just frustrating. The fight in the girls was awesome today, but we kind of shot ourselves in the foot.”
At the midway point of the schedule, Eagles coach Attila Csiszar felt much the same way. His team, like Westlake’s, has talent that has yet to reach its most polished form.
“I think we still have so much more to give to this game, that we’re not close yet,” he said. “We have so much talent on our team that we just, at times, have to play our game and not play so panicked, and I’ve seen some of the cleanest soccer out of these girls at training. Once we get an understanding of movement and where we’re supposed to go, on the attack we’re going to be so much more deadlier.”
Before receiving her red card, Brearley collected two saves for Avon which remained tied with Westlake for third place in the highly competitive SWC. The teams continued a run of close finishes, as Sept 11s game marked the sixth time in seven meetings the final score was decided by a tie or a single goal. The Eagles had won the previous three meetings.
“Westlake has a lot of skilled players, and this is somewhat of a rivalry between us,” Csiszar said. “I think they came out ready to play and they put in the time. And these are the type of matches we want to see, when it winds down to the last five minutes of a match and we’re battling back and forth. We want to see competitive matches, and that’s what we got today.”
The Demons have a tough week ahead, as they’ll travel to SWC co-leader North Ridgeville today for a 7 p.m. start before playing host to Brunswick on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Eagles will play at North Olmsted tonight (7 p.m.), then play at home against Shaker Heights on Monday (7 p.m.).
For questions about this story, call 440-871-5797.
