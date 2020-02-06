Tyler Malin, Westlake High School football linebacker and tennis player, will don the blue and white of the University of Kentucky next season. The senior committed to play football for the Wildcats in January and said he is incredibly excited to take the next step.
Ohio State University, the University of Michigan and the University of Maryland made up the other three of Malin’s final four. He said that after visiting Kentucky and talking with his father, Steve Malin, the former director of college scouting for the Browns, Kentucky’s strength and conditioning staff stood out to him the most.
“(My family and I knew) that Kentucky … was going to make me the best overall player and help me achieve my dream to get to the NFL,” Malin said. “The culture down there (was incredible). It was a true home. I knew I really wanted to come here for college.”
Malin said he was receiving looks from colleges for tennis, but that his desire always lied with playing football at the next level. Despite the Demons not having much success on the football field during his lone season with Westlake, Malin said he will fondly remember his coaches and teammates.
“Ever since (I moved here), everyone’s been so nice and it’s like a family here in Westlake,” Malin said in an April interview with West Life. “It’s a brotherhood, I love it. The football team, … we’re bonded pretty close.”
“I’m not gonna lie, it was a rough season,” Malin said in January after making his decision. “(I’ll miss) the friendship and bonds of all the Westlake players being by my side and having my back as I’m out there playing with them.”
Malin hopes to major in mechanical engineering.
