The Westlake Demons volleyball team pulled out a gritty four-set win over Southwestern Conference rival Midview in their Oct. 15 Sectional semifinal at Midview High School.
After dropping a tough first set 25-17, the 8th-seeded Demons stormed back in the second and third, winning 25-11 and 25-19. The fourth looked to be going the same way as the middle two after Westlake jumped out to a 19-13 lead, but a comeback from 9th-seeded Midview tied the set at 21-21.
Despite the Middies’ best efforts, Westlake (14-8) scored four of the next five points to clinch the set and the match 25-22. Leading the Demons were a trio of sophomores ME Hargett (12 kills, two aces and 15 digs), Morgan Rodgers (10 kills, four aces and 20 digs) and Katie Whitesell (14 kills, three aces and 16 digs).
Another big contributor for Westlake was sophomore Maddie Gentzel (three kills, two aces and 39 assists).
“We have a couple different threats offensively where we can spread the ball around,” Westlake coach Meghan Spriggs said. “If Morgan and ME start going, it makes it easier for Katie to some swings. Once Katie gets some swings, it makes it easier for our outsides to be one-on-one or at least have a hole to swing into.”
With such a young team, Spriggs knows to go through challenging games like this and surviving tough sets is crucial.
“You reset and you figure it out,” Spriggs said about her team rebounding from the first set loss. “You either figure it out or you go home so that’s the double-edged sword. We’re a little young, we don’t come out ready to play all the time. But give them credit, they could have folded and said, ‘We’re done,’ but they found ways to score points and win.”
For Midview (7-16), this game marked the end of eight seniors’ Middie careers. Two of which (Lindsey Frambach and Rachel Spayd) played major roles in keeping their team in the match. It also brought to an end Jessy Bendik’s first season coaching with Midivew.
“We’ve talked about this is the new Midview, this is the old Midview,” Bendik said. “That first set, you saw the new Midview. Those two in between, you saw the old. That’s something we battled with all season is just being able to connect the dots.
“Coming into this season, … we had a lot of leadership (amongst our seniors),” Bendik added. “At the same time, we have a culture to change too. Tonight, I thought that they showed up and really brought to the table what we’re looking to build and instill here in the long run. Tonight we played the best match we have played all season.”
Spriggs and the Demons have a daunting task ahead of them Thursday as they take on top-seeded Saint Joesph Academy. Last season, the Jaguars made it to the District final, before losing to Magnificat in five sets.
“We gotta come ready to play,” Spriggs said. “That team is a well-oiled machine, they’re not going to mess around. As we saw a couple weeks ago, we stepped up to the plate when we played some tough competition so hopefully, again, I want us to come and play and give everything we have. You never know what can happen in those types of matches.”
