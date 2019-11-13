The Saint Ignatius boys soccer team defeated Olentangy Liberty 4-0 in Sunday night’s Division I state championship game at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus. They did so in historic fashion.
The win set OHSAA records for most team championships (nine) and most goals scored by a player in a state championship game (Everett Shorey - three goals). The Wildcats’ four goals tied the record for most scored by a team in a title game and coach Mike McLaughlin picked up his 427th career win, good enough to tie him for fifth all-time.
To get to this point, No. 2 Ignatius (21-0-2) had to go through some of the toughest teams in the state, defeating North Royalton 4-1 in its district final game, beating No. 8 Avon 5-0 in a regional semifinal and knocking off No. 1 Medina 3-0 in the state semifinal. That win was a measure of revenge for the Wildcats, who were knocked out of the 2018 playoffs in the regional final by the eventual state champion Bees in overtime.
After 3-0 and 5-0 victories over Westerville Central and Worthington Kilborne in the regional semifinal and regional final, respectively, No. 4 Olentangy Liberty (19-3-1) squeaked by Liberty Township Lakota East 1-0 in Nov. 6’s state semifinal.
Shorey opened the scoring in the 21st minute and added his second right before halftime. His third and final goal came in the 51st minute before Marko Rimac tacked on one more in the 65th.
