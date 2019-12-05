After knocking down countless 3-pointers at practice on Nov. 14, Fairview’s Luke Howes walked off the court with a calm swagger. This is nothing new to the Warriors’ senior guard. You won’t find him bragging about it.
Entering his final season with Fairview’s varsity squad, Howes, who recently committed to play basketball at Walsh University in North Canton, will once again lead a team that returns all five starters from last season in guards Martin Lowry, Marty Rehor and Ethan McQuate and forward Noah Mesaros.
Howes and Fairview didn’t have to wait long to get a shot at revenge as the Warriors opened their season against Cleveland Central Catholic Saturday at Cleveland Heights High School as part of the Great Lakes Challenge tournament. The Warriors lost to the Ironmen in the Division II, North Ridgeville District semifinal last season.
Fairview dropped from Division II to Division III this season, due to this year’s 10-12 grade enrollment at the school, and entered its first year in the Great Lakes Conference after the Patriot Athletic Conference folded at the end of last season. Howes is excited to face tougher competition in and out of the conference.
“It’s been a lot of work (this offseason). It’s been fun, though,” Howes said. “We’ve got a really tough schedule this year, so I’m looking (forward to) playing against the tougher teams. We know the competition is going to be a level up from the PAC.”
The 6-foot-2 guard who scored his 1,000th point against Oberlin on Jan. 25, sits 408 points shy of breaking the school’s point record of 1,622 set by 1995 graduate Paul Kerrigan. While he has scored with ease in his three seasons with the Warriors’ varsity squad and has his sights on the school record, Howes wants to be known as more than just a dangerous scorer.
“I’d say (my) playmaking (is the strongest aspect of my game),” he said. “Being able to break down my defender. Last year I did a lot more rebounding (and played) a little more defense. I want to be more of an all-around player.”
Fairview head coach Ryan Barry said the transformation Howes has gone through from freshman year to now has been astonishing. Having known Howes for six years, Barry has had an up-close look at the developments the senior has undergone. So much so that he said the coaching staff has to nitpick to find his weaknesses.
“Everything we do goes through Luke,” Barry said. “We do play team basketball and I know a lot of people don’t see that. Luke will be the first to tell you it’s not about him, but we need him.”
Barry added that though the offense runs through Howes, he remains an unselfish player who also contributes intensity on defense.
Howes is no longer a secret, though. Teams know who he is and Barry wants to be sure he knows how to deal with being game-planned against.
“He knows that he’s going to have to take the brunt of it,” Barry said. “He’s going to have a lot of tough nights, he knows that. But the beauty of him is if he went out there and had zero points and 10 assists, he’d be the happiest man in the world as long as we won.”
Thankfully for Howes, he knows he has talent around him to make his life easier.
“It’s great,” Howes said. “Having everybody back just makes you feel way more confident. We really believe we can play with anybody and we hope to show that to people this year.”
Stepping out of the small official’s room adjacent to the court and back into practice, Howes once again took his spot at the 3-point line.
He reached his hands out, called for the ball, seamlessly grabbed the pass and calmly knocked down another shot.
Contact this reporter at jkopanski@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.