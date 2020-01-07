Even in a 68-49 loss to the Southwestern Conference leading Berea-Midpark Titans on Friday, the North Ridgeville Rangers basketball team took steps in forming an identity.
The Rangers lost their fourth consecutive game, falling to 1-7 (1-4 SWC) as they continue team-wide, on-the-job training. Coach Bryan Morgan’s roster features just two seniors (neither returning from last season’s varsity team), three juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.
And while the Rangers came away with some positives — forcing 14 Titan turnovers and improving in the second half after a rough first — they still struggled mightily against their more seasoned opponent.
“We’re young. We’re not as experienced as other teams at the varsity level,” said Rangers junior guard Nate Theus, who scored a team-high 12 points. “But as long as we work hard in practice and play to our advantage, then we’ll be good...We need to work on shooting and getting open looks.”
The Rangers came out cold in the first quarter and never recovered. They shot 32% and were 2-for-13 on 3-pointers as they labored to create shots around the Titans’ pressuring man-to-man defense.
Berea-Midpark’s size advantage played a part, as six of the nine players in coach Duke Barther’s rotation are taller than six feet, including three post players taller than 6-4.
North Ridgeville was out-rebounded 28-21 and had six shots blocked, two by 6-7 junior Alex Kvak (14 points, 9 rebounds).
“I think we wanted to make (North Ridgeville) feel uncomfortable,” Barther said. “They’re young and inexperienced, and we wanted to do things defensively that would help lead to offense, and I think we did that. We created a pace we wanted.”
The Titans (7-2, 4-1 SWC) built a 31-17 lead by halftime. They hit 9-of-16 3-point shots in the game — seven in the first half — and maintained 54% shooting for the night. Senior guard Josh Finkovich and junior Dominic Zarzycki-Hall each scored 15 points, combining for six 3-pointers.
“I wasn’t really happy with our defensive execution tonight,” Morgan said. “I thought we lost their shooters a little bit in their offense. They’ve got some guys that put the ball in the hole, and when they get wide-open looks they’re going to knock them down.”
The Rangers made progress in the second half, cutting a 17-point lead to 11 midway through the third quarter.
“We’re all really young and we’ve got to play together,” said North Ridgeville sophomore forward Dom Farago, who finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five steals. “I think we’re always getting better. In practice, we always go hard and we’ve got to show it on the court (during games).”
Freshman Jake Boynar joined Farago with an 11-point night.
In Morgan’s view, in-game experience is the best way for a young team to grow up, even if it means taking some lumps along the way.
“With the inexperience that we have, it’s very tough to play four quarters,” Morgan said. “We’ve been trying in practice to play two hours the best that you can — compete, compete, compete. And we’ve struggled, but the only thing to do is keep (working hard). There isn’t a magic potion we can sprinkle on these guys to get it to work, we just have to put hard work in.”
The Rangers play host to Avon at 7:30 p.m Friday.
For questions about this story, call 440-871-5797.
