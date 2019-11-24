Summer Market moving to Lorain

LORAIN - The Summer Market has found a new home. The popular event is overseen by the Avon Lake-based nonprofit Girls Girls Give Back and benefits local organizations in need, will be at the waterfront Black River Landing in Lorain next year.
This weekend — as part of a sneak preview of what the market will bring to Black River Landing in the summer —Girls Give Back is participating in The Winter Market - this Friday and Saturday at The Shipyards, 485 California Ave. in Lorain.
Organizers for the Summer Market announced in October they were looking for a new home. The market, an annual two-day event that draws about 10,000 people and about 100 vendors, has been held at Veterans Memorial Park in Avon Lake for 14 years. Its organizers decided to look for a new venue due to increasing obstacles at the park.
The Summer Market was co-founded by Avon Lake residents Kristen Weeden and Erin Stack in 2006. Girls Give Back recently gave $25,000 to the Blessing House, a children's crisis center in Lorain, mostly from proceeds at the Summer Market last July. Weeden recently announced she was stepping back from organizing the market to spend more time with her family.
“Since August, I have driven out to Black River Landing several times,” Stack said. "I walked the park and tried to picture the Summer Market taking place there. I also walked Cahoon Park in Bay Village and Lakewood Park in Lakewood. One night I thought about the new Winter Market taking place in a few weeks at The Shipyards in Lorain and I thought about our partnership with Blessing House and I felt this nudge. Things in my life don't happen coincidentally, all of my paths have led me somewhere for a reason and Lorain was calling my name.”
Stack said she is looking forward to having the Black River as the market’s backdrop.
"From our perspective, we just really believe that we want to make sure that our waterfront has as many unique offerings and you look at this group and what they do with their charity and bringing such a great shopping experience, we're just over the moon and excited to have them," said Lorain Port Authority Executive Director Tom Brown.
Applications for the Summer Market scheduled for mid-July 2020 will be posted on www.thesummermarket.com in late December, Stack said.
The Winter Market's VIP shopping experience from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday is sold out, but the market will be open to the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. that Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
Admission is $5 on Friday and $2 on Saturday. Proceeds from this weekend's event also will benefit the Blessing House.
The funds given to the Blessing House will go toward sponsoring the Lake Erie children's bedroom at the new home planned to open within the next two years. Girls Give Back also had pledged an additional $15,000 to the Blessing House.
