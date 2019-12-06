NORTH RIDGEVILLE - The walking and running trail at the Shady Drive Complex will soon be extended with plans to add fitness features and exercise equipment.
The North Ridgeville Parks and Recreation Department recently received a $67,482 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Nature Works Program to add a ¾-mile, 6-foot-wide asphalt trail to the existing ¼-mile trail.
The department learned near the end of last month that it had received the grant it applied for in May, said Kevin Fougerousse, the city's parks and recreation director. Similar to the Greenfield Trail at South Central Park, the plan at the Shady Drive Complex, 37077 Shady Drive, is to add fitness equipment such as a chin-up bar, cardiovascular equipment and stationary bikes.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring, Fougerousse said.
"This is exciting," he said. "It's filling in another piece of the puzzle. It's always good to hear that you receive extra funds from an outside source."
The grant also covers the trail design, which will be done by Cleveland-based Envision Group.
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
