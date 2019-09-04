AVON - The Avon War Memorial, installed this summer and built to honor the city’s fallen veterans, will be officially dedicated at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 near Every Child’s Playground, behind the police headquarters at 36145 Detroit Road.
City officials and veterans groups, including Mike Khoma, Commander of VFW Post 7035 and local artist and Vietnam War vet Kerry Barvincak, were instrumental in helping design the $425,000 memorial, which features 10 granite blocks each weighing about 2,000 pounds. The memorial was paid for with a $200,000 state grant and $225,000 from the city.
Three blocks honor each of Avon’s fallen veterans: Marine Cpl. David Schneider, 21, killed in Vietnam on Feb. 14, 1968; Army Sgt. Patrick Smith Jr., 21, killed in Vietnam on Nov. 26, 1968; and Air Force pilot John Barelka, 31, who died in an F-16 fighter jet accident in Arizona on Nov. 8, 1993.
Khoma said that Schneider’s and Barelka’s families will be part of the dedication ceremony. VFW members are trying to locate Smith’s family, Khoma said.
Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen also will be among those addressing the crowd.
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com, or 440-871-5797
