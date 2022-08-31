There might be a Michael Yelps, Bark Spitz or Johnny Weismutter as various pools prepare for an annual event that is one of the more enjoyable, for humans and their canine family members.
Dog swims will mark the end of swimming season as some have fundraisers to benefit local organizations. Others are just for fun.
Love-A-Stray benefits from Avon Lake and Rocky River, which also donates to its police K-9 unit. Lakewood's funds go to the Friends of the Lakewood Dog Park (FLDP). Love-A-Stray and FLDP are nonprofit groups.
“It goes to a lot of medical expenses,” Love-A-Stay Director Connie Field said. “Every dog that we bring into our program, we make sure they're completely vaccinated, spayed and neutered. If they have any underlying medical issue it's addressed. We also help a lot of dogs that come to us with a broken leg or something. We have a lot of situations like that.”
FLDP uses the funds mainly for consumables that are used at the dog park, such as poop bags and garbage bags. In the past, little swimming pools and other items have been purchased.
“We aren't currently doing this, but we bought all the park benches a number of years ago,” FLDP President Karen Karp said. “It was around 2012, and it was a big expense.”
The idea for Big Splash Dog Swim started in 2006 for Avon Lake. Field thought it would be a great idea for a fundraiser. The city received the suggestion with open arms.
“They were very receptive,” Field said. “Everyone has always been receptive to this no matter what mayor is in office, and no matter what parks and recreation director is in the position at the time, because it is a really fun event.”
This is the 17th year for Lakewood's swim, and each year has been fun, says Karp, who has attended from the beginning. She remembers bringing her dog, Dudley, who ran around the perimeter of the pool barking, and eventually fell. Since the dog was not a great swimmer, someone would always rescue him.
“It's a scream actually,” Karp said. “We have lots of people who come just to observe without dogs just to watch it because it's so entertaining.”
In the past, concessions were provided by other nonprofit groups. However, there is a shortage of volunteers this year, Field said, so a concession stand will not be used.
Instead, there will be a food truck – Scott's Fire and Ice – that will feature stone-fired pizzas, ice cream and other treats.
“The swim takes place during lunch hour,” Field said. “So a lot of people will be wanting to eat.”
There's also Grateful Dog Bakery of North Ridgeville, which will have holistic treats for four-legged members of the family.
Westlake has stopped opening its pool to pooches.
“We no longer do the doggy swim event,” Westlake Recreation Director Paula Horner said. “It was done at the old Peterson Pool, but it was eliminated once the new Westlake Aquatic Center & Peterson Pool opened.”
In North Olmsted, funds from the dog swim will go toward staff and supplies to hold the event, said Betsy Dernski of the recreation department.
Below are the pools that will have dog swims.
Avon Lake
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Date: Sept. 10
Where:Ellen Trivanovich Aquatic Center, 32850 Electric Blvd.
Cost: $15 handler and dog; $5 each for additional guests (up to three) and each dog.
Notes: Love-A-Stay fundraiser. No contests this year. First 300 receive a gift. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 9. Online registration only: https://form.jotform.com/222143033863145
Lakewood
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 6
Where: Foster Pool, Lakewood Park, 14532 Lake Ave.
Cost: $8 first dog, $7 each additional dog
Notes: Friends of the Lakewood Dog Park fundraiser.The volunteer group works with the city to care for the Lakewood Dog Park. It provides supplies to keep the park clean and raises funds for dog park improvements. No treats are permitted in the pool area.
North Olmsted
Time: 1-2 p.m. fordogs less than 30 pounds; 2-3 p.m. for dogs 30 pounds or more
Date: Sept. 11
Where: Recreation Center, 26000 Lorain Road
Cost: $5 per dog
Notes: No treats are permitted in the pool area. CLE Unleashed will be present to provide useful information. Online registration is required.https://www.north-olmsted.com/parks-recreation-department/special-events/
Rocky River
Time: Session 1, 5-6 p.m. Session 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 6
Where: 21018 Hilliard Blvd.
Cost: $3
Notes: Love-A-Stray and Rocky River K-9 Unit receive funds. Funds in cash will be collected at the door. Registrationin person at the recreation center or online required.www.rrcity.com/recreation
